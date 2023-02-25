Follow these measures to prevent stray dog attacks

Veterinary experts and animal activists point out that rise in temperatures during the summer and lack of water and food during the season result in some of the dogs getting aggressive.

By varun keval Updated On - 05:11 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: The recent death of a boy in an attack by a pack of dogs at Amberpet has resulted in the civic administration coming up with a series of measures to check the stray dog menace. The focus has been on spreading awareness on the do’s and don’ts when confronted by a pack of dogs and also on precautionary measures to avoid such possibilities.

When confronted by an agitated dog or a pack of dogs, stay still and calm and avoid screaming. The animal activist stress on breaking the eye contact and slowly and calmly moving out of their space.

“When a dog tries to attack you, remain still and avoid eye contact. They will sniff and leave. Do not scream or throw stones at dogs. The same must be conveyed to children. Otherwise, they tend to panic and run, which may provoke a bite,” says Prudhvi, founder of Citizens for Animals.

If a dog bites you, he adds, wash the affected areas with soap under running water without any delay and approach a doctor as soon as possible.

Follow these steps to prevent dog attacks:

* Don’t disturb a street dog, particularly if it is eating food, sleeping, or caring it’s pups

* Don’t approach the street dog to caress it

* Don’t provoke, abuse, or throw stones at dogs

* Don’t panic or start running at the sight of a stray dog

* Stay calm and take stock of the situation

* Don’t leave kids alone when you see dogs on streets and colonies

* Avoid dogs displaying aggressive behavior such as growling, barking, or snarling

* Back away slowly and take an alternate route

* Don’t accelerate the bike if dogs chase you, instead get off and try placing the bike between the dog and yourself

* Don’t neglect dog bites, seek medical attention immediately