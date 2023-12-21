Prez Murmu inaugurates various tourist attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad

The Rashtrapati Nilayam remains open to the public throughout the year, except during the President's southern sojourn.

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu during the inauguration of multiple tourist attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated various tourist attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam here.

The President, who arrived in Hyderabad on Monday as part of an annual southern sojourn, is staying at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam located in Bollarum in Secunderabad.

The President inaugurated various tourist attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam, which include a replica of a historic flag post, maze garden and children’s park, restored step wells and traditional irrigation system, Shiva and Nandi sculptures on the rock water cascade and new enclaves in the knowledge gallery, an official release said.

The 36 meters (120 ft) tall Flag Post made of teak wood had marked the integration of erstwhile Hyderabad state into the Indian Union in 1948.

The maze garden located near the main building has murraya exotica as the main attraction, while the children’s park has been set up to engage the younger visitors, it said.

The restoration of three-step wells will capture a significant amount of rainwater annually. It will increase water security and local resource sustainability while traditional irrigation systems will make visitors aware about the heritage, the release said.

Dakshinamurthy Shiva seated under a banyan tree facing south and Nandi bull on a rock will be another attraction for visitors, it said.

In the knowledge gallery, two new enclaves have been added — one provides information about the unification of Hyderabad and another about Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Presidents of India.

The rock paintings outside the knowledge gallery depict various aspects of “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat” – scientific and defence achievements, heritage, various monuments and art forms, it said.

