Security policemen injured as carpet flies off during landing of helicopters in Pochampally

The incident happened during the visit of the President Droupadi Murmu to Pochampally village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:43 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Three police officers, including Malkajgiri Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police, Srinivas Rao, sustained minor injuries when a carpet they were standing on was lifted into the air by strong winds generated during the landing of a helicopter at Bhoodhan Pochampally in the district on Wednesday. The incident happened during the visit of the President Droupadi Murmu to Pochampally village.

The President arrived in an army helicopter, accompanied by two escort helicopters.

The police officials on security duty were standing on the carpet near the helipad. As the escort helicopters were landing, strong winds got generated and the carpets flew off leading to police officers falling down. It was said that Srinivas Rao sustained a fracture on his hand while two constables sustained injuries.