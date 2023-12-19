President’s visit: Hyderabad Cops issue traffic advisory for Wednesday

Published Date - 09:27 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of the movement of President of India Droupadi Murmu in the city for various programs on Wednesday.

The traffic will be either stopped or diverted on certain routes in the city during the day.

The President visits Hakimpet Air Station between 9.30 am to 10.15 am, the advisory will be for Lothkunta T Junction, Bison Gate, Helipad Y Junction, Yapral Road, Navy Junction, Bollarum Check Post, Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction and again between 1 pm and 1.40 pm (opposite direction) when she returns to Rashtrapathi Nilayam.

When the President visits Parade Grounds Secunderabad, the advisory will be between 6 pm and 7 pm at Lothkunta T Junction, MCEME Signal, Lal Bazar T Junction, Trimulgherry X Roads, Secunderabad Club in Gate, NCC X Roads, Tivoli X Roads, 8) Plaza X Roads, Plaza, CTO and in return direction on the same route between 7.45 pm and 8.45 pm.