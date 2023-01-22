Priceless Gold has the edge in Hyderabad feature

Rajesh Narredu-trained Priceless Gold, appeals most for the Qutab Shahi Million 1600 metres, Terms for horses 4 year olds and upward the major attraction of the races to be held here on Monday.
False rails are up.
First race starts at 1.45 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Windsor 1, Vijaya 2, Ice Blue 3
2. Ayr 1, Xfinity 2, Kingston 3
3. Master Touch 1, Royal Pal 2, Cape Town 3
4. Strauss 1, Thanks 2, True Icon 3
5. NRI Ultrapower 1, Superstellar 2, Role Model 3
6. Priceless Gold 1, Bellator 2, Black Onyx 3
7. General Atlantic 1, Top In Class 2, Angelita 3
Day’s Best: Priceless Gold.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.
Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.