Pride month: India celebrates who you are with these pride events

From colourful rallies to music shoes and flea markets, these are a few vibrant events lined up across the Country

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:22 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: With June being observed as Pride Month worldwide, it’s that time of the year where people from the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies celebrate pride and express their support for their rights through a slew of festivities. From colourful rallies to music shoes and flea markets, these are a few vibrant events lined up across the Country:

Queer Fiesta, Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s Queer Fiesta will be having every shade of the rainbow gathering under one roof to celebrate pride. Apart from dance music and art performances, the event will also be promoting stalls from queer businesses. The event is free for everybody and will be conducted on June 18 at Phoenix Arena in HITEC City. The event organisers, Mobbera Foundation, will release a form where you can register for performance.

KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

The 14th edition of South Asia’s biggest queer film festival, KASHISH, will be held as an in-person festival at Liberty Cinema in Mumbai, from June 7 to June 11. Following the theme ‘Be Fluid, Be You!’, the event tends to give wings to the contemporary generation and express their thoughts, actions and sexualities in the form of films, art and poetry.

Chennai Rainbow Pride

Chennai Rainbow Pride march this year will take place on June 25, subject to police permission. The venue is yet to be finalised. Groups and collectives working in the areas of sexuality, gender identity, human rights and health/HIV will gather under one venue and participate in a series of events in the city on the last Sunday of the month.

The LGBT Pride Summit in Mumbai

Scheduled to take place on June 21 in Mumbai’s ITC Maratha, the event will have top professionals across various industries discuss why diversity is important for an organisation’s development.

Queer Made Weekend: A Pride-worthy celebration in Delhi

Tinder India and Gaysi Family’s curated Queer Made Weekend will happen on June 17 and 18 at Delhi’s DLF Promenade. Visitors are invited to celebrate queerness, explore and buy from the stalls of queer entrepreneurs and small business owners at a dedicated space for all things queer-made!

Legends And Divas – Pride Edition in Mumbai

The one-of-a-kind musical event is organised in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Legends such as Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Andrea Bocelli, and Adele will be remembered, along with scintillating drag acts and much more. The event will take place on June 11 at Royal Opera House Theatre in Mumbai.

Pridesio Bazaar in Pune

Pride Bazaar LGBTQ+ is an all-day fest which will be having music, a flea market, shopping, and celebration with incredible performances by some of the most talented queer artists from the city. The event will be conducted on June 3 at FC Road Social in Pune.

Satrangi Mela, Bengaluru

Dedicated to promoting queer talent and queer-owned businesses, Satrangi Mela, is all set to launch its third Bengaluru edition this Pride month on June 18 in the Indiranagar Social. The Mela is all set to celebrate Pride this time with a bigger line-up and more events planned throughout the month.