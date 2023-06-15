Neither embarrassed, not apologetic: Queer icons share their self-discovery stories on Audible this Pride month

There remains an urgent need for open discussions on self-acceptance and the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad:” Experience the power of authenticity this Pride month by immersing yourself in the inspiring stories of real individuals who have fought to accept themselves and reveal their true selves to their loved ones. While the society has made strides towards inclusivity, there remains an urgent need for open discussions on self-acceptance and the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

Uncover the journeys of remarkable queer icons such as Tan France, Lilly Singh, and Karan Johar through their captivating podcasts, memoirs, and audiobooks, available exclusively on Audible.

Karan Johar’s Impact on LGBTQ+ Visibility and Acceptance

Karan Johar is known for directing and producing blockbuster movies in Bollywood that often revolve around themes of love, relationships, and family dynamics. While he has never admitted it publically, there have been speculations surrounding his sexual orientation. In his autobiography, ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, Karan dwells on how his movies with homosexual characters have helped people come out of the closet. He mentions that he has openly spoken about homosexuality in dining conferences and also depicted homosexuality through his movies ‘Dosthana’ and ‘Bombay Velvet’.

Lilly Singh’s Struggles With Labels

Reminiscing her brave act of officially coming out to her family, Indian-origin YouTuber Lilly Singh mentions how people are expected to fit into socially created categories and doing otherwise can often raise questions. ‘Be a Triangle’ presents Lilly’s thoughts on self-love, sexuality, and societal norms on Audible. It deals with how her parents were supportive of her being bisexual.

Tan France’s Journey of Self-Discovery

Tanveer Wasim, a creative powerhouse and queer icon, is a fashion designer, entrepreneur and television personality. In the Audible podcast ‘Tan France’s Queer Icons’, he discusses the fascinating lives of prominent queer people from the 17-19th century, whilst sharing personal anecdotes on his journey to self-discovery.

Sharan Dhaliwal on Embracing Personal Agency

Founder of a leading South-Asian culture magazine ‘Burnt Roti’, Sharan Dhaliwal is a journalist-turned-author. She is constantly pushing the envelope as a Queer Indian Woman, diving into the facets of queer activism and societal issues. In this part memoir/part guide, ‘Burning My Roti’, Sharan chronicles chapters covering sexual and cultural identity, racial inequalities, and more. She also elaborates on her personal experience dealing with shame and moral policing head-on, and conveys her deepest emotions and thoughts on shame.

It’s a long road ahead for the queer community, with many boundaries to break and opportunities to take. However, inspiring stories of such stalwart LGBTQ+ people motivate the commune to embrace their reality and live with pride.