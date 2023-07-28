| Prime Video Greenlights Your Fault And Our Fault Sequels To Spanish Original Smash Hit My Fault

Prime Video greenlights ‘Your Fault’ and ‘Our Fault’, sequels to Spanish Original smash hit ‘My Fault’

Prime Video has greenlit the Spanish Original films ‘Your Fault’ and ‘Our Fault’, following the success of ‘My Fault’, which launched on Prime Video on June 8.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has greenlit the Spanish Original films ‘Your Fault’ and ‘Our Fault’, following the success of ‘My Fault’, which launched on Prime Video on June 8.

The film, based on Mercedes Ron’s best-selling ‘Culpables’ book trilogy, was in the Top 10 most watched titles in over 190 countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, India, Argentina, and France.

The sequels ‘Your Fault’ and ‘Our Fault’ will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

‘Your Fault’ and ‘Our Fault’ bring back Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara in the roles of Noah and Nick.

The love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship, but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a relationship, can it really end well?

‘Your Fault’ and ‘Our Fault’ will be directed by Domingo González, who also repeats as writer alongside Sofía Cuenca, produced by Pokeepsie Films with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers.