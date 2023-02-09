Siddharth-Trisha’s ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’ to re-release on Valentine’s Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: The re-release trend is not going anytime soon in the Telugu film industry. Siddharth and Trisha starrer ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’ is all set to re-release on February 14, on Valentine’s Day. The romantic-comedy film is planned for release just for a day.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film was originally released in 2005 and went on to become a huge blockbuster. The film was remade in a record-breaking nine Indian languages and has received nine Filmfare South and five Nandi Awards.

Along with Siddharth and Trisha Krishnan, the film stars Srihari, Prakash Raj, and Sunil among others. Produced by MS Raju, the film’s music was composed by the talented Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, the most iconic romantic films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, and ‘Titanic’, are also being released around Valentine’s Day. While ‘DDLJ’ hits the theatres from February 10-14, ‘Titanic’ will be on the big screens from February 10-15.