Prior to Kejriwal’s interrogation, ED conducts searches at 10 sites in Delhi

By IANS Updated On - 10:01 AM, Thu - 2 November 23

New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal‘s questioning in connection to the alleged liquor scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at over 10 locations in the national capital, including the premises of Delhi Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand.

ED sources said that the search operations started at around 7 a.m.

Besides Anand, the sources also revealed that several other officers are also on the central probe agency’s scanner.

The ED has not revealed the case in which it is carrying out searches.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the ED during the day for questioning in the case, in which AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have already been arrested.

This is the first time that the Chief Minister has been summoned by the ED in relation to the alleged scam.

He was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case in April this year.