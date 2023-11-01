Today's news includes Rahul Gandhi's free education policy, Telangana IT growth, and ED against Arvind Kejriwal.
Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes Rahul Gandhi’s free education policy, Telangana IT growth, and ED against Arvind Kejriwal.
1. TS Singh Deo Responds To Rahul Gandhi’s KG To PG Free Education
https://youtube.com/shorts/DqvjIO3yr7Y
2. Telangana IT Industry growth is unstoppable
https://youtube.com/shorts/4mwq44VmIac
3. ED Summons Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Scam
https://youtube.com/shorts/hZJqZZC4298