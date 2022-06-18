Prithviraj fondly recalls director Sachy in death anniversary tribute

Published Date - Sat - 18 June 22

Chennai: Actor Prithviraj fondly remembered director K R Sachidanandan alias Sachy, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed superhit Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, on his second death anniversary on Saturday.

The director, who was also a well known scriptwriter, had passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur on June 18 in 2020.

Actor Prithviraj, who was supposed to work with the eminent director again, expressed his sadness, by tweeting the image of a broken heart on his timeline with two pictures shot during the making of the critically acclaimed film. While Sachy was seen seated between Prithviraj and Biju Menon in one picture, he was missing in the other.

Sachy was not just known for his abilities as a director but was also known for his screenwriting skills. The gifted filmmaker was also the scriptwriter for the superhit film ‘Run Baby Run’, which featured Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Amala Paul in the lead.

Apart from stars like Prithviraj, several fans too expressed their condolences and fondly recalled Sachy’s contributions to the world of cinema on his second death anniversary on social media.