Private agencies to take up road repair works in Hyderabad

State government permits maintenance of additional 60 to 70 km of road network under CRMP

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: With the works pertaining to Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) nearing completion, the State government has permitted maintenance of additional 60 to 70 km of road network to the agencies under the programme. This is after the defect liability period under the existing contracts pertaining to the 70-km road network elapses.

Under the CRMP, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had entrusted the road repairs, maintenance and re-carpeting of 709 km in seven packages to private agencies. Of the 709 km, 331 km of road stretches had to be re-carpeted in the first year. Majority of these works were completed, but due to the recent heavy rains many stretches got damaged severely. As part of the agreement, the agencies are now taking up the repair and re-carpeting works, said a senior official from GHMC.

Among the 331 km, works pertaining to 295 km are already done and the balance works will be completed by the month-end. As part of the maintenance of 331-km road network, sanitation is also entrusted to the agencies besides marking of zebra crossings, lane and other works. Nearly Rs 400 crore has been spent on these works till date, the official said. And, now the government has permitted the agencies to take up the maintenance of additional 10 per cent covering about 70 km of road network in the city. This is after the defect liability period of the existing contract pertaining to the 70-km road network elapsing, said the official.

The agencies will be taking up road repair works on these stretches on war footing as the recent heavy rains left several roads damaged in the city.

In addition to the CRMP works, the municipal corporation is also working to complete works pertaining to 99.51-km of BT road by November 30 and 272 km of CC road works by December 31. The municipal corporation is spending about Rs 256 crore towards these road works and has identified 315 stretches covering over 99.51 km in all the six zones. All the zonal commissioners and officials have been directed to complete all the repair works by November 30 or earlier.

This apart, temporary restoration works are under progress on the stretches that suffered severe damages due to the rains. Currently, pothole filling, cross cutting, restoration works on bad patches are being taken up by special teams. This will be followed by regular re-carpeting and laying of fresh BT layers on the roads.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .