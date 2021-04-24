Private school staff benefit from govt aid in erstwhile Adilabad district

The State government released Rs 2,000 and 25 kg free rice to more than 1.20 lakh teachers and others across the State

Adilabad: Education is one sector that has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the circumstances, the State government’s decision to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 and 25 kg of rice to private school teachers and non-teaching staff has come as manna to about 7,000 staff of private schools in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Following the April 8 announcement by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Education department officials began the exercise of identifying eligible teachers and non-teaching employees. The data of teachers and non-teaching staff was collected as per information available on Unified-District Information System for Education (UDISE), software developed by National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration belonging to Union Ministry of Education. The State government released Rs 2,000 and 25 kg free rice to more than 1.20 lakh teachers and others across the State.

“The government granted the aid to 6,742 teachers and other staffers belonging to private recognized schools in erstwhile Adilabad district. A total of 1,915 teachers and non-teaching of Adilabad, 1,285 from Kumram Bheem Asifabad, 1,444 belonging to Adilabad and Mancherial district’s 2,096 teachers were covered under the initiative so far,” District Educational Officer Ravinder Reddy told Telangana Today.

Meanwhile, 3,565 teachers of the composite Adilabad, whose information was not uploaded on UDISE software, submitted applications at the authorities of the education department for seeking the aid and rice. “Their applications are being verified. They are likely to get the relief in a couple of weeks if found genuine,” an officer of the department stated.

Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) President Yadagiri Shekhar Rao expressed gratitude to the government for providing the monetary aid which brought respite to over 1.25 lakh teachers and others so far. He requested it to extend the monetary relief to 97,000 eligible teachers and others who could not get the financial help due to certain reasons.

“Certain educational institutions did not enter data of their teachers and non-teaching staffers on the software, due to lack of awareness and fearing that they would need to pay income tax and other apprehensions. They can be covered under the initiative,” Sekhar Rao reasoned.

