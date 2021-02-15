Priya Banerjee would ask a blind date to take Covid test

Quizzed whether she would be comfortable with the idea of going on a blind date, Priya shared: “Not really. I would be too scared especially now, during the pandemic! I would ask (the person) for a Covid test first.”

By | Published: 12:12 pm

Mumbai: It is the season of love but actress Priya Banerjee is not very comfortable with the idea of going out on a blind date during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Quizzed whether she would be comfortable with the idea of going on a blind date, Priya shared: “Not really. I would be too scared especially now, during the pandemic! I would ask (the person) for a Covid test first.”

The actress also feels, the concept of going on a date has changed a lot in the present time.

“Now that everyone is stuck at home, I feel people would preferably meet indoors, which was always an ideal date for me even before the pandemic. Ordering your favourite food and wine and watching a romantic movie at home being all cosy with my loved ones has always been an ideal way for me,” Priya said.

She will be seen in the forthcoming web series Bekaboo season 2. The romantic crime thriller web series is slated to stream on Alt Balaji.