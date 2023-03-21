| Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Get Big Role In Kharges New Team

Priyanka Gandhi likely to get big role in Kharge’s new team

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to bag the role of election manager in the new team of party president Mallikarjun Kharge

By IANS Published Date - 01:40 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

File Photo

New Delhi: After successfully steering the party to victory in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to bag the role of election manager in the new team of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The idea of setting up an election management team was mooted during talks with political strategist Prashant Kishor and it was said that PK may get the coveted post but the things did not materialise.

Sources close to Priyanka Gandhi denied such a move saying it’s entirely the call of the party president.

Priyanka Gandhi is General Secretary Incharge of UP where the party has only one MP and two MLAs and the major challenge lies in the 2024 general election.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be given representation from across all states and with no state getting a major share. In the outgoing extended CWC, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Karnataka had a major share in the party.

The Congress is going to face major elections this year including in Karnataka (May) and state elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and chhattisgarh later this year.

The steering committee of the Congress in Raipur had decided not to hold elections to the CWC, and the party president was authorised to constitute it.

Party’s General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh had said, “Unanimous decision was taken to authorise Congress president to constitute the new CWC.”

The Congress has decided to give 50 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, and Women.

The Congress has amended the party’s constitution to ensure 50 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, women and minorities in all party posts, including representatives at the state level (PCC) and national level (AICC).

Also Read Karnataka Congress promises Rs 3,000 monthly allowance to unemployed youth