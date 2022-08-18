Prize distribution for T10 cricket tournament held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The North Zone police conducted a sports meet as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence. As part of the program, a T10 cricket tournament was organized at Secunderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand who was chief guest for the program said that at very short notice the cricket matches were organized by the North zone police on Thursday.

He said the people should conserve the resources of the country and should also contribute to the development of the country. “Nowhere in the world can has any citizen enjoyed the volume of freedom as guaranteed in India. All should stand united and work together for progress of the country,” said Anand.

The Commissioner on seeing the cricket ground got nostalgic and shared his previous experiences as a cricket player who regularly played at the Gymkhana ground.