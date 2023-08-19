American Flag Football Nationals kicks off

Published Date - 11:39 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: American Flag Football Nationals was inaugurated in Gymkhana ground, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Telangana team is one of the top favorites to win the title. The State team has won the two group matches against Kerala and Haryana and topped the group. A total of 12 men’s teams, and eight women’s teams are participating in this tournament.

The competition assumes importance as the Indian team will be selected from this event which will participate in the upcoming Asian Oceanic championship to be held in Malaysia in October.

Participating teams: Men: Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana. Women: Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Punjab.