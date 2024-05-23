Gymkhana football coach Pavan passes away

To honour Pavan, a meeting was held at Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) office, where office bearers, coaches and referees gathered to pay their respects.
Hyderabad: Pavan, a football coach at Gymkhana ground, passed away on Thursday. The 47-year-old leaves behind his wife and four daughters. The funeral will be held in Nallagutta on Friday. In his honour, a meeting was held at Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) office, where office bearers, coaches and referees gathered to pay their respects. The TFA extends its condolences to Pavan’s family.