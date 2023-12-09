HCA Zonals returns after 12 years

HCA president Jaganmohan Rao attended the inaugural match between Secretary XI and Secunderabad XI at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) began the matches of the Zonals in Hyderabad after a gap of 12 years.

HCA president Jaganmohan Rao attended the inaugural match between Secretary XI and Secunderabad XI at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad on Saturday. Jaganmohan Rao stated that holding large-scale tournaments throughout the state all year long is his first preference.

“HCA will conduct a zonal level tournament at the junior level as well. Apex Council is working to conduct about six thousand matches in a year and also looking to build new grounds for smooth organising of these matches,” he said.

Jaganmohan also highlighted that HCA is not exclusive to Hyderabad and its surroundings, as the board will prioritise cricket in all 33 districts. “We will develop cricket in all 33 districts along with Hyderabad. Cricket competitions and training camps will be held in the districts as well,” he said.

“We will give top priority to rural cricketers in all HCA teams. And we are taking necessary steps to ensure more than 50 per cent of places will be filled with talented rural cricketers in all HCA teams,” he added.

The HCA chief interacted with the young cricketers practicing there and inquired about the facilities and inspected the practice nets and gym in the Gymkhana along with the staff of the Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence and stressed on bringing back the glory days of Telangana cricket. “With the help of former cricketers and cricket experts in the State will make the HCA as number one association in the country. Legendary cricketers like ML Jaisimha, Mohammed Azharuddin and VVS Laxman played in Gymkhana and grew into world-class cricketers. With our efforts, we will revive that tradition,” he added.