PRLIS Stage-I pump station wet run scheduled for Sept 15

The wet run, which will mark the inaugural lifting of Krishna River water as part of the drinking water component of the PRLIS, has been scheduled for September 15, according to project officials.

By IANS Updated On - 07:07 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: The State has reached another major milestone in its avowed mission aimed at quenching the thirst of people in water starved zones. Setting the stage for the much awaited wet run of the Narlapur pumping station, the dry run of Stage I of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) was completed successfully on Sunday. The first pump, which is part of the long chain of nine, all of 145 MW each, was successfully put to the initial operation.

The wet run, which will mark the inaugural lifting of Krishna River water as part of the drinking water component of the PRLIS, has been scheduled for September 15, according to project officials. It would be a dream come true for as many as six districts including the drought-prone erstwhile Mahabubnagar.

The commencement of the drinking water component of the Lift Scheme, which received all the required clearances, would help meet the drinking water needs of 1,226 villages. The second phase of the project will provide irrigation water to 12.30 lakh acres in this part of the State. The pumps in Stage -I were designed to lift 23,166 cusecs of water from a depth of 9.20 metres.

The water will be pumped into the Anjanagiri reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 6.40 tmc, before being routed to the tanks and ponds supporting the drinking water schemes in the area. A month-long exercise that involved charging of the sub station supporting power needs of the pump house and other preliminary operations had culminated in the dry run in the day.

The engineering officials and Transco officials who monitored the preparatory operations erupted in celebrations as the dry run was completed without hiccups. The feat was conducted in the presence of the Special Chief Secretary to Government ( Irrigation and Command Area Development) Rajat Kumar and the Engineer in Chief ( General), Irrigation Department and the Chief Engineer of the Project M A Hameed Khan and a host of officials.