Telangana: PRLIS Stage I pumps ready for dry run

Works on all nine pumps of Narlapur Stage I of PRLIS have been completed and the stage is set for the dry run

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: Works on all nine pumps of Narlapur Stage I of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) have been completed and the stage is set for the dry run, project officials said.

The changing of the power substation linked to the pump house was successfully completed on Saturday by a TRANSCO team under the supervision of K Penta Reddy, Advisor to the Government on Lift Irrigation.

The installation of control panels of the pump house was also completed without any hiccups. The pump houses comprising nine pumps, all of 145 MW each, were also ready for the dry run. The date for commencing the operation of the pump house would be finalized in a day or two.

The pumps were designed to lift 23166 cusecs of water from a depth of 9.20 metres. The water will be pumped into the Anjanagiri reservoir which has a storage capacity of 6.40 tmc.

The drinking water component of the project has been accorded all clearances. The irrigation component was also given the approval of the Expert Appraisal Committee. The final environmental clearance was expected by the month end.

The project was designed to lift water in five stages from the foreshore Srisailam Project. First, the machines at Yellur would draw water and lift it to fill the Anjanagiri reservoir at Narlapur village. From Anjanagiri the water would be lifted to fill the Sri Veeraanjaneya Reservoir at Yedula.

Water from Sri Veeranjaneya reservoir would be lifted to fill the Venkatadri reservoir at Vattem village and Kurumarthyraya reservoir at Karivena village.