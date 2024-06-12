Problems greet students returning to schools in Mancherial

Similarly, work on renovation of a school was hit by a crunch of funds at Thallapet village in this mandal, causing inconvenience to the students.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 June 2024, 08:15 PM

Mancherial: Problems greeted students who returned to schools that reopened in the district on Wednesday.

Students faced inconvenience due to delay in creation of basic amenities including toilets and urinals and water tank sanctioned under the Amma Adarsha Patashala at Kothagudam in Chennur town. They said they were forced to go outdoors to attend nature’s calls.

Also Read 10,000 teacher posts to be filled through mega DSC

They were unable to quench their thirst due to lack of a water tank at the school. Students sat in empty spaces and under trees on the premises of the schools following unavailability of additional classrooms at Kuntalaguda and Rajuguda villages in Dandepalli mandal.

Similarly, work on renovation of a school was hit by a crunch of funds at Thallapet village in this mandal, causing inconvenience to the students.

Situation of 16 schools out of the total 19 schools remained the same. The roof of a social welfare residential school was damaged at Ramakrishnapur in Mandamarri mandal. Officials of the school covered the roof with tarpaulin covers. Students expressed concern over safety at the school.

They said they would get drenched if it rained and requested officials to take steps to repair the roof at the earliest. Meanwhile, the flooring had sunk in one school and windows were damaged of a school at Ganga colony in Ramakrishnapur.

The students said they were unable to concentrate on classes due to such challenges. Collector Badavath Santosh, participating in the Prof Jayashankar Badi Bata programme at Mulkalla and Rapalli villages in Hajipur mandal, said steps were being taken to provide better quality education and infrastructure for the students.