10,000 teacher posts to be filled through mega DSC

The government was taking steps to fully implement the Right to Education Act brought into force by the previous UPA government in Telangana state.

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the State government was determined to promote the English medium in government schools.

To keep up with the changing times, teachers working in government schools need to develop their skills by embracing technology, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao participated in the school re-opening ceremony at NS Canal Colony Government High School here on Wednesday and distributed uniforms to students. Nageswara Rao informed that 10,000 teacher posts would be filled through mega DSC.

By spending Rs 2000 crore facilities would be created in the government schools on par with the private corporate schools. District Collector VP Gautham said that providing textbooks and uniforms on the schools reopening day was a welcome development.

The uniforms of the students were made by women SHGs and women were given training for operating cutting, button and buttonhole machines.