Producer Bunny Vas thanks the Telugu audience for the ‘2018 Movie’ success

Telugu Audience Shower Love on Malayalam Blockbuster '2018' as it Crosses 10 Crores Gross in Telugu States.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Telugu audiences always encourage the best content despite language barriers. The Indian box office has witnessed it several times. Kantara from Kannada was the best example of this. Geetha Arts released Kantara in Telugu. Now the Telugu audience showered similar love on the Malayalam film 2018. Geetha Arts is the production company that released this film too.

Bunny Vas of GA2 Pictures loved 2018 in Malayalam and immediately bought the rights to the film in Telugu. The film had great openings at the Telugu box office despite the IPL final weekend. Later on, the collections increased and today, the 2018 movie crossed the mark of 10 crores gross alone in the Telugu states.

2018 movie is the first Malayalam film to hit the 200 crores mark at the box office. The 2018 movie is the new chapter in Malayalam cinema.

The Telugu audience are thankful to the producer Bunny Vas for releasing 2018 in Telugu. Today, Bunny Vas is thankful to the Telugu audience in return for making 2018 a big blockbuster in Telugu.

2018 is written and directed by Anthany Jude Joseph. Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Production produced the film.