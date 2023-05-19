| 2018 Movie Will Be Released In Telugu On May 26

2018 movie will be released in Telugu on May 26

The makers of 2018 are now releasing the film in other Indian languages. The story of the film is taken from real incidents.

Hyderabad: 2018 is the latest Malayalam blockbuster. The film is written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. Tovino Thomas is the lead actor in the film.

The film has created a record in Malayalam cinema by becoming the fastest 100 crore film in the language in history. The film collected more than 100 crores in just 10 days. The film is now aiming to be the highest-grosser in Malayalam cinema by surpassing Lucifer. The current box office collection of 2018 movie is more than 135 crores.

The makers of 2018 are now releasing the film in other Indian languages. The story of 2018 is taken from real incidents of the Kerala floods in 2018 and it is filled with strong elements like humanity and courage. These elements will be connected to the other language audience too.

2018 will be released in Telugu on May 26 as per the official announcement. Bunny Vas from GA2 Pictures (Geetha Arts) is releasing the film on his own.

The film is produced by Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Production.

