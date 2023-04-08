‘Ravanasura’ collects 9 crores on day 1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Ravanasura’ is Ravi Teja‘s latest film at the box office. The film was released in theatres yesterday.

‘Ravanasura’ is a crime thriller with a not-so-solid story. Though the film has many negatives, it can be a one-time watchable film for audiences strictly for Ravi Teja’s performance in evil shades. Despite the mixed reviews from the critics and the not so impressive response from the public, the film bagged decent collections on the release day.

‘Ravanasura’ collected 9 crores in gross worldwide in one day. This is a good box office figure for the film without any blockbuster talk. This might be because of the holiday effect. The film also has some decent bookings for today and tomorrow, given that it’s the weekend.

While ‘Ravanasura’ did not impress the audience in huge numbers, a few sections of Ravi Teja’s fans say that their mass maharaja cracked a hattrick blockbuster with ‘Ravanasura’ after ‘Dhamaka‘ and ‘Waltair Veerayya’ in recent months.

‘Ravanasura’ is produced by Abhishek Pictures. The film is written by Srikanth Vissa and directed by Sudheer Varma. Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music for the film.

The film has a weak story that is not so thrilling and just relies on Ravi Teja’s acting excellence. The makers could have gone for a better execution in the screenplay of the film and made it much more gripping.