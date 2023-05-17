Malayalam blockbuster 2018 will be released in Telugu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: 2018 is the latest blockbuster in Malayalam. The film created a record by collecting 100 crores in just 10 days of its release. It is the fastest 100-crore film in Malayalam. Now the film is aiming to become the highest grosser in Malayalam surpassing Lucifer and Pulimurugan.

2018 has so far collected 110 plus crores. The film received maximum collections from Kerala and overseas. The makers are now planning to spread the wings of the box office for 2018. They have decided to release the film in other states too.

Though 2018 is a film based on the Kerala floods, the film has connecting elements like humanity and courage which are the key elements to attract the other language audience. The credit goes to the writer and director Jude Anthany Joseph.

2018 is going to be released in Telugu next Friday in theatres. The makers are going to release the Telugu trailer for 2018 on May 18 at 6 pm.

Tovino Thomas played the lead in 2018. Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Production produced the film together.