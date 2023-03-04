| Prof M Vijjulatha Appointed As In Charge V C Of Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam

Prof M Vijjulatha appointed as in-charge V-C of Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam

Koti Women’s College principal Prof. M Vijjulatha was appointed as the in-charge Vice Chancellor of the Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:23 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Prof. M Vijjulatha

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday appointed Koti Women’s College principal Prof. M Vijjulatha as the in-charge Vice Chancellor of the Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (Women’s University) with immediate effect.

The State’s first Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam was set up by upgrading Osmania University College for Women (Koti Women’s College). Prof. Vijjulatha is the first Vice Chancellor to be appointed for the university.

Born in 1970, Prof. Vijjulatha did her MSc in 1992 and PhD in Chemistry in 1998 from University of Hyderabad as Junior Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow, CSIR, New Delhi, India.

Prof. Vijjulatha joined as faculty in Department of Chemistry, Osmania University College of Science, in December 1999. She has 30 years of research and 23 years of teaching experience. She was former Dean, Development and UGC Affair, Osmania University.

So far, she has supervised 13 PhD’s and presently guiding eight students for their doctoral degree.