TS LAWCET, PGLCET examinations to be conducted on May 25

The last date for submission and registration of online applications forms without late fee is April 6 and with a fine of Rs 500 is April 12
Hyderabad: The TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET-2023) for admission into three and five-year law courses (LLB) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET-2023) for admission into LLM courses offered by State universities in Telangana including affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24 will be conducted by Osmania University on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
The notifications for TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2023 will be released by Chairman, TSCHE, Prof R Limbadri on March 1 while submission and registration of online applications forms with registration fee for both the examinations will start from March 2.
The registration fee for TS LAWCET-2023 is Rs. 900 while for SC/ST and PH category candidates is Rs. 600. The registration fee for TS PGLCET is Rs, 1100 while for SC/ST and physically handicapped students it is Rs. 900.
The last date for submission and registration of online applications forms without late fee is April 6 and with a fine of Rs 500 is April 12. The last date for submission of forms with a fine of Rs 1000 is April 19 and with a fine of Rs. 2, 000 is April 26. Candidates can also submit their applications forms with a fine Rs 4000 by May 3, 2023.
Correction of online applications dates submitted by the candidate will be done between May 4 and May 10 and hall tickets will be available for downloading from May 16, 2023.
While TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET-2023 will be conducted on May 25, the premilinary key will be announced on May 29 and candidates can submit their objections on preliminary key till 5 pm on May31. The announcement of the final key and test entrance results will be intimated, Convenor, TSLAWCET and PGLCET on Monday said.