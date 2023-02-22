Prohibition of strike in Singareni extended for 6 months

State government extended prohibition of strikes in all services in Singareni Collieries Company Limited for another six months
Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday extended prohibition of strikes in all services in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) under the Essential Services Maintenance Act for a period of another six months.
In an official statement issued here on Wednesday, Special Chief Secretary(Energy) Sunil Sharma stated that the order would come into force from March 11.