Prohibition of strike in Singareni extended for 6 months

State government extended prohibition of strikes in all services in Singareni Collieries Company Limited for another six months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

State government extended prohibition of strikes in all services in Singareni Collieries Company Limited for another six months

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday extended prohibition of strikes in all services in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) under the Essential Services Maintenance Act for a period of another six months.

In an official statement issued here on Wednesday, Special Chief Secretary(Energy) Sunil Sharma stated that the order would come into force from March 11.

Also Read SCCL sets records in coal production, turnover