Project Ujaagar: To improve financial literacy of Minority women entrepreneurs

The programme would provide help and guidance to 150 aspiring women entrepreneurs or existing businesses per year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Realizing that lack of financial literacy is one of the key challenges affecting the business growth of minority women entrepreneurs, WE Hub, a state-led incubator, in partnership with SAFA Society, has started an initiative ‘Project Ujaagar’ to formalise and improve financial literacy for minority women-led businesses in the State.

The 45-days-long intervention programme, aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of the minority community’s infrastructure and promote entrepreneurship among minority women by providing various programmes and amenities to improve their quality of life. The programme would cover topics such as statutory compliances, business models, marketing and sales, legal and finances, and upskilling. The programme would provide help and guidance to 150 aspiring women entrepreneurs or existing businesses per year.

According to officials of SAFA Society, the skill development programme would also introduce essential guidance and facilities to promote business, build a strong community of founders, and induce skill development through building a business. “Financial literacy is an essential and intangible resource that is critical for growth, success, and sustained competitive advantage. Hence, we will be training women entrepreneurs to better manage their money, plan for the long term, and launch their own ventures that eventually become profitable,” a representative of the Society said.

According to officials, in the last 5 years, WE HUB has incubated 3,194 start-ups by women founders and successfully engaged with over 5,000 women entrepreneurs, 1,247 students, 986 social impact entrepreneurs, and 609 urban entrepreneurs.