Hyderabad author to present story from debut book at Sahitya Akademi

The Sahitya Akademi, India's national academy of letters, is known for recognising and promoting excellence in Indian literature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based author and We Hub team member, Sri Uha, has been invited to present a story of her choice from her first book, “Isuka Addam,” along with a translation by the prestigious Sahitya Akademi.

Upon receiving the invitation, the author conveyed her enthusiasm and gratefulness, stating, “I was overcome with emotions when I read the email from the Sahitya Akademi. It is indeed an honourable and welcoming opportunity for regional literature to be acknowledged on a national platform. I am deeply thankful for this.”

“Isuka Addam” is a collection of short stories in Telugu. The book explores themes of human relationships, society, and individual experiences through unique narratives and relatable characters.