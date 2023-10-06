Project Ujaagar celebrates inaugural cohort graduation, empowering minority women-led businesses

Around 120 women from the minority community attended the program and 49 women successfully completed the course and received their certificates from IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan and Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: The first cohort of Project Ujaagar, a financial and digital inclusion program initiated by WE Hub in partnership with the Minority Welfare Department and SAFA Society, to formalize and improve financial literacy for minority women-led businesses in the State, graduated this week.

Around 120 women from the minority community attended the program and 49 women successfully completed the course and received their certificates from IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan and Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub.

Deepthi Ravula along with the women entrepreneurs from the first cohort also met the IT Minister, KT Rama Rao. “I am super proud to recognize these remarkable women, the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Through Project Ujaagar, these successful women receive seed funding to shape our economy’s future,” he said.

Five women were granted financial support of Rs. 1 lakh provided by the Minority Welfare Department.

“We’ve observed that businesses led by women often lack proper registration, financial literacy, accounting skills, and tools to enhance their operations. Ujaagar aims to tackle these challenges and by offering this program, we aspire to create a robust community of founders who can learn from each other and grow together,” said Deepthi.

The core objective of the program is to uplift the socio-economic conditions of the minority community’s infrastructure and create inclusive opportunities for women.