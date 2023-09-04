Promoting environmental-friendly measures: Seed balls distributed to Loco Pilots, Train Managers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Aimed at promoting environmental-friendly measures, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway and HPCL, Visakh refinery have jointly organised an awareness drive on Swatchta and Environment Conservation at Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday. Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and Executive Director (Incharge), Visakh Refinery Ratanraj administered the pledge of Swatchta and Environment protection to the huge gathering railway staff and cleaning personnel at the station.

As part of this initiative, seed balls containing fruit-bearing seeds (such as Badam, Lemon, Mango, and Orange) have been distributed to Loco Pilots and Train Managers (Train Guards) who will scatter these seed balls in vacant areas during their train journeys. The seed ball has manure within and is designed to facilitate the growth of these seeds when planted in barren lands during the rainy season.

Speaking on the occasion Saurabh Prasad said that this unique idea is part of a broader effort to protect the environment, reduce global warming, and minimize pollution. ED- HPCL Ratanraj said that this initiative exemplified a collaborative approach between the railway division and a corporate partner to address environmental issues and promote sustainable practices.

Saurabh Prasad and Ratanraj distributed the Seed balls to Loco Pilots and Train Managers. Swachhta kits were also provided to the cleaning staff at the Visakhapatnam railway station.

