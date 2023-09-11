Protection of environment primary mission for Telangana, says CM KCR

Despite the advancements in development and technology, Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that environmental conservation remains a primary mission for Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said a society without forests, environment and greenary, was unimaginable. Considering the importance of environmental balance, he said the Telangana government formulated an action plan soon after the State formation, which ensured significant progress in the last decade.

In a message delivered on the occasion of the Forest Martyrs’ Day on Monday, the Chief Minister said the State government’s flagship programme “Telangana ku Haritaharam“, yielded remarkable results in reforestation and increasing the green cover in the State. Further, the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH/IAHP) presented the prestigious “World Green City Award – 2022” to Hyderabad, for improving green cover in the city which otherwise was turning into an urban concrete jungle.

Despite the advancements in development and technology, Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that environmental conservation remains a primary mission for Telangana. He acknowledged the global challenges posed by climate change due to insufficient environmental protection measures and stressed the shared responsibility of preserving the planet for current and future generations.

The Chief Minister called upon all stakeholders to collaborate in achieving Telangana’s green target of 33 per cent, emphasising the critical role of environmental protection. He lauded the commendable efforts of the Forest department in this regard.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao paid tribute to 22 officers and staff of the Forest department who lost their lives while serving the mission of forest protection. “Their dedication and sacrifice serve as an inspiration to the entire State. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the preservation of forests,” he said.

To honour their memory, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to the slogan “Jungal Bachao – Jungle Badao” (Save the Forests, Expand the Forests), and called upon all the people to pledge their support for the noble cause.