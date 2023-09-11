BRS to intensify activities in Maharashtra after Parliament Special Session

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to address a series of 30 public meetings covering 36 districts of Maharashtra before the Lok Sabha poll schedule is announced

By PS Dileep Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 11 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, which has been making significant strides in Maharashtra with its ‘Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar’ slogan gaining popularity, is planning massive public meetings, membership drives and other activities after the upcoming special session of the Parliament.

Party sources informed that K Chandrashekhar Rao was considering holding public meetings in each district headquarter instead of covering every Assembly constituency. He is likely to address a series of 30 public meetings covering 36 districts of Maharashtra before the Lok Sabha poll schedule is announced.

Already boasting a membership of 20 lakh office bearers, the party is set to become the largest in terms of office bearers in the State, with an additional 30 lakh members expected to join by the end of this month.

“The appointment of party office bearers at the State and district level is almost complete. Shortly thereafter, the party leadership is expected to organise the public meetings,” a party general secretary said.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister had recently convened a meeting with the party’s Maharashtra leaders including K Vamshidhar Rao, Manik Kadam, Shankar Anna Dhondge, Baburao Rathod, Bhagirath Balke and other regional co-ordinators and senior leaders. They reportedly discussed the party’s action plan for Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April and May.

On August 30, Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao participated in the Markandeya Rathotsava organised by the Padmashali community in Solapur. Subsequently, venues at Balkot and Eidgah grounds were inspected for a large-scale public meeting in Solapur. After completing the groundwork, BRS leaders in Solapur are planning to discuss and finalise the meeting’s date upon meeting the Chief Minister.

With the ‘Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar’ slogan and the need for the Telangana model in Maharashtra, Chandrashekhar Rao is actively engaging with the people of the State. The unique appeal of the Telangana model, is drawing political leaders and activists from various parties, including Congress, BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena and AAP towards the BRS in Maharashtra. In addition to political leaders, influential social service organisations like the Shetkari Sangathan too are aligning themselves with the BRS. The party is gearing up for extensive activities across the State in line with its increasing popularity and demand.

