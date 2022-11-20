Proud dad: Farhan Akhtar cherishes daughter’s singing talent; shares video of Akira’s performance

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:09 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

The success of their child brings parents greater joy than anything else. A happy and parent, Farhan Akhtar recently shared a video of his daughter playing live with her band.

Farhan Akhtar, well-known for his acting and direction, is also a gifted singer who has contributed to the playback for several of his films. The multidimensional musician is constantly active with his theatrical performances and continues to have a sizeable fan-following among music aficionados. It’s fascinating to note that Akira Akhtar, the artiste’s younger daughter, has inherited her father’s love of music and vocal prowess.

In the video that Farhan Akhtar posted, his younger daughter Akira Akhtar and her band can be seen singing the hit song ‘Don’t You Worry ’Bout A Thing’ by Tori Kelly.

Cherishing the special moments, the thrilled father posted the video on his official Instagram account and wrote: “You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar .. keep going… the world is your oyster. @shannondonaldmusic big hug (you know why). Shout out to the incredible band on stage last night @chaituontheroll @viviandsouza @rahulwadhwani29 @linfomation, (sic).”

