Proud of being Chandlapur Sarpanch: Chandrakala

Chandlapur Grama Sarpanch Suragoni Chandrakala has received the best tourism award from the hands of union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:04 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Chandlapur Sarpanch Suragoni Chandrakala is posing for a picture after receiving the award in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Chandlapur Grama Sarpanch Suragoni Chandrakala has received the best tourism award from the hands of union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt during a porgamme organised at Bharata Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Additional Collector (Revenue) Siddipet Srinivas Reddy has accompanied her to the awards ceremony. Apart from Chandlapur, Pembarthi village in Jangaon district was also selected as the best tourism village in Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrakala has said it is indeed a great honour to receive such prestigious recognisation at the national level. The woman Sarpanch has said that she is proud of her village, its culture, tradition and people.

Chandrakala has thanked Finance Minister T Harish Rao for giving so much importance to her village’s development and welfare. She has said that the village would certainly attract more tourists in the coming days with the recognisation.

