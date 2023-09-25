Telangana’s Chandlapur selected as best Tourism Village for the year 2023

Chandlapur was selected as the best tourism village because it had performed well on nine indicators of the best Tourism Village competition -2023

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

File Photo: Ranganayaka Sagar

Siddipet: Chandlapur village of Chinna Koduru mandal in the district has been selected as the best Tourism Village for the year 2023 in India. The Central Nodal Agency for Rural Tourism and Rural Homestay of the union Ministry of Tourism conducted the competition.

The Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir, which was built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), is located in Chandlapur village. According to a communication received by the Grama Panchayat from the Nodal Officer of the competition, Kamakshi Maheshwari, they had received 795 applications from 31 States and union Territories.

Chandlapur was selected as the best tourism village because it had performed well on nine indicators of the best Tourism Village competition -2023. The Nodal officer has asked the State Tourism Department and Grama Panchayat to send one representative each to receive the token of recognisation during a programme that will be held in New Delhi on September 27. Finance Minister T Harish Rao has congratulated the Grama Panchayat and villagers for winning the competition.