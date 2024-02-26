Providence unveils new office facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Providence India, a specialized global healthcare engineering, operations, and innovation center, today launched an additional new office facility in Hyderabad, and announced plans to more than double its India workforce to support the growing demand for future-ready capabilities in tech-enabled healthcare. The new office was inaugurated in the presence of IT Minister D Sridhar Babu; US Consul General – Hyderabad Jennifer Larson; Providence President and CEO Rod Hochman, M.D.; Providence CIO Mr. B.J. Moore; Chief Global Officer Mr. Murali Krishna, and others.

Providence India was established in February 2020 by Providence – a leading, not-for-profit US health system – to accelerate Providence’s digital transformation journey through a global capability model and run the business of Providence at scale. In three years, Providence India has become a global health-tech innovation center with 1,400* highly specialized technology, operations, and healthcare domain experts, of whom 37% are women. Their work has helped Providence complete approximately 10 years’ worth of complex transformation programs in just three years, and accelerate the shift toward value-based care.

In their fourth year, Providence is leveraging its global capability model and expanding its scope and strategy to help multiple US health systems unlock value by accelerating digital transformation, using emerging cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, predictive analytics, Cloud solutions, Process Automation, global coverage and more.