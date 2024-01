| New Healthcare Device Manufacturing In Hyderabad Surgical Instruments Group Holdings Sigh

New Healthcare Device Manufacturing In Hyderabad | Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH)

SIGH plans to invest Rs. 231.5 crore in establishing a healthcare device manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 07:25 PM

The UK’s Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH) plans to invest Rs. 231.5 crore in establishing a healthcare device manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India, aligning with their global expansion and market entry strategy.