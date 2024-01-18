Surgical Instruments Group Holdings announces Rs.231.5 crore investment in Hyderabad

SIGH is one of the leading medical devices manufacturing companies from UK.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 03:01 PM

Hyderabad: Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH) has announced the establishment of a healthcare devices manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs.231.5 crore. SIGH is one of the leading medical devices manufacturing companies from UK.

SIGH Managing Director Gouri Sridhara and Director of Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH) Amar Chidipothu met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at Davos.

As part of their global expansion and entry into Indian market, SIGH announced its plan to set up a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs. 231.5 crore over the next two to three years. This will include the manufacturing of several devices, which are currently not manufactured in India and will be a step towards affordable healthcare.

Under the first phase, SIGH will manufacture general surgical instruments, precision surgical instruments used in micro-surgeries, orthopedic power tools, dermatomes used in maxo surgery, ophthalmic instruments and minimal invasive surgery.

In the second phase, they will expand to manufacturing of robotic medical devices. During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured the delegation full support from the State government.

SIGH is a well-established company, supplying to NHS, Ministry of Defence (Army) and private hospitals in the United Kingdom. They are headquartered in Milton Keynes with dedicated manufacturing facilities in Turkey and Germany.