PRTU Teachers body wants government to form unified services rules

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 08:01 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: The Progressive Recognised Teachers union (PRTU)-Telangana state general secretary Parvathi Satyanarayana demanded the government to form a unified service rules and to carry out promotions of government teachers. He addressed pressmen here on Sunday.

Recalling that chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced that his government would be a teacher-friendly one in the manifesto of the party, the general secretary urged Reddy to address certain problems. He wanted the chief minister to sanction five dearness allowances pending for quite a long time.

The general secretary requested the government to declare a new pay revision committee, to resolve issues of teachers who faced losses due to GO numbered 317, to address problems of spouses in 13 districts and to carry out promotions of teachers working with Telangana model residential schools.

He further wanted the government to provide a minimum pay scale to non-teaching staff belonging to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and staffers of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme. He sought it to respond positively to the issues.

He thanked Revanth Reddy for transferring 47,000 teachers and promoting 25,000 teachers as promised at the time of polls.

PRTU-Telangana district president D Venugopal, general secretary S Gangadhar, state associate president S Ravikanth Rao, vice-president K Ramakrishna and many others were present.