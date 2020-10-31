Public holiday declared in Dubbak assembly on Nov 3

Commissioner of Labour Neetu Prasad in an order issued here on Saturday said that the public holiday was declared under section 31 of Telangana Shops and Establishments Act 1988

Hyderabad: The government has declared November 3, Tuesday as a public holiday to all the workers and employees working in the shops and establishments in the area of Dubbak assembly constituency in Siddipet and Medak districts.

Commissioner of Labour Neetu Prasad in an order issued here on Saturday said that the public holiday was declared under section 31 of Telangana Shops and Establishments Act 1988. “All concerned employers are therefore requested to allow their employees a public holiday on November 3, to exercise their franchise,” the order said.

