Publicity material on dengue fever released in Mancherial

He along with District Medical and Health Officer Dr Anitha unveiled wall posters, pamphlets and flex posters meant for creating awareness among the public over the disease here on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 07:26 PM

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Revenue) Sabhavat Motilal said that efforts were being made to prevent the spread of dengue fever.

Speaking on the occasion, Motilal said that the publicity material was sent to primary health centres to raise understanding of the public over preventive measures, causes of spread and treatment.

He stated that one should not be panicked if diagnosed with the disease, a viral infection spreads from mosquitoes to people. The additional collector further said that most common symptoms of the fever include high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash.

He advised those who were diagnosed by the disease to visit nearby PHCs or government run hospitals to get treatment.

He told the public not to keep premises tidy and to avoid stagnation of water which would give rise to inhibition of mosquitoes. Mass Media Officer Bukka Venkateshwarlu, technical supervisor Santosh and many other officials were present.