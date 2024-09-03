12-year-old girl dies of dengue in Hanamkonda

Thala Srinitya of Atmakuru village of the district was suffering from high fever for one week and was admitted to a private hospital, where she was diagnosed with dengue.
Hanamkonda: A 12-year-old girl on Tuesday died of dengue at a private hospital in Warangal city.
According to reports, Thala Srinitya of Atmakuru village of the district was suffering from high fever for one week and was admitted to a private hospital, where she was diagnosed with dengue.
On Tuesday, her condition deteriorated and she succumbed while undergoing treatment.