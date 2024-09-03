| 12 Year Old Girl Dies Of Dengue In Hanamkonda

12-year-old girl dies of dengue in Hanamkonda

Thala Srinitya of Atmakuru village of the district was suffering from high fever for one week and was admitted to a private hospital, where she was diagnosed with dengue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 08:31 PM

Representational Image

Hanamkonda: A 12-year-old girl on Tuesday died of dengue at a private hospital in Warangal city.

According to reports, Thala Srinitya of Atmakuru village of the district was suffering from high fever for one week and was admitted to a private hospital, where she was diagnosed with dengue.

On Tuesday, her condition deteriorated and she succumbed while undergoing treatment.