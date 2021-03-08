Pugilist Nikhat eyes fresh start

Nizamabad boxer has been selected to represent India in the Istanbul Bosphorus Boxing Tournament

Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen has been a true fighter in every sense. The pugilist has been fighting all odds, either with the system or in the ring for a fair chance in trials ahead of Olympic selections or the stigma in society about women boxing.

The State boxer is all set to step into the ring after more than a year’s gap. She will be representing India in the upcoming Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, scheduled to be held from March 15 to 21. Nikhat, who was in news for seeking a fair trial against Indian boxing legend Mary Kom for the selection into Olympic core team in the 51kg category, is excited to get back to action after a long gap. Speaking from the national camp in New Delhi, the former World Junior Champion said, “I am delighted that I am able to represent the country and do what I love the most. The last time I played a tournament was in January 2020 and returning to the ring after more than a year will be challenging. I am working hard and will give my best to win gold for the country,” she said.

With her competitor and legend Mary Kom in the twilight of her career, the heir-apparent hopes to gain as much experience as possible from the tournaments so that she can be at her peak next year. “I want to get some good experience and improve my game this whole year for next year’s Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. From this year, we have Asian Championship as well,” she revealed.

On returning to competitions after a forced break due to Covid-19, she said, “It was tough initially to get back to my form as it was more than a year’s gap. I am back to my full fitness now. Whatever the result may be in this competition, I want to learn and improve my game.”

Nikhat has been part of the Indian camp since January and found living in a bio-bubble tough. “I miss the outside world. I see my friends going on vacations, shopping and enjoying their lives, but I am in a bio-bubble going through a tough period. Life in a bio-bubble is also boring. But when you have dreams to represent the country, you have to sacrifice a few things. I miss shopping and spending time with friends. But my dream is to win medals for the country and these are the sacrifices I chose to make,” she said.

