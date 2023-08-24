Punjab foodgrain scam: ED’s search operation in multiple locations

By IANS Published Date - 01:50 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting search operations at several locations in Punjab in the alleged foodgrain scam, said officials on Thursday.

The search operations were going on in Ludhiana district and Nawanshahr in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. The ED is also taking help of paramilitary officials to avoid untoward incidents. According to information, the search operations were being conducted at multiple premises belonging to former Punjab cabinet Minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu and others. Ashu’s close aide and Congress leaders Sunny Bhalla and Raman Subramanian and a few other contractors are on the radar of the anti-money laundering agency.

The foodgrain scam was reported when Ashu used to be the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister. Inderjit Indi, the former personal assistant of Ashu and one Pankaj Malhotra’s premises were raided last year. As of now the ED has not officially commented on the matter.

The sources have said that the raids are underway. Further details are awaited.