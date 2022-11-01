Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury during US tour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: Indo-Canadian Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has been hospitalised after suffering an injury while he was on the US tour.

On Tuesday, the ‘Excuses’ singer took to his Instagram and informed his fans and followers about the same.

“To all my fans in California… it breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in SF and LA are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour. I’m doing well and am expected to fully recover,” he wrote posting a story with a picture from the hospital.

“However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates(sic),” he added.

In another Instagram story, the singer shared the rescheduled dates of his concert. He mentioned that his performance that was supposed to take place on November 1 and 2 in San Francisco will now be moved to December 13 and 14. The Los Angeles concert will be rescheduled from November 4 to December 11.

AP Dhillon’s ‘Out of This World’ tour started at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on October 8. The singer will be visiting a total of 10 cities across Canada and the US in the ongoing tour, including New York, Atlanta, Calgary, and Toronto.